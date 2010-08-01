|
|
-
1996 GTI was running great, now hard to crank
so i rode this thing for 3 days and a day or so later put the safety lanyard on and no beep,no start. found somewhere on a forum to check the ground, i did i opened ebox and ran a ground to the battery and the beep is back but the ski is very labored cranking, with no plugs in it its slightly labored. dont know what happened it was running great, i parked it and then wouldnt start any ideas?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules