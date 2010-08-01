Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MISC PJS/KAWASKI PARTS. all must go #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location fl Posts 1,409 Blog Entries 1 MISC PJS/KAWASKI PARTS. all must go need to get rid of these misc parts laying around that ill never use. 2 750sx/sxi pole spring tensioners, viper vhp 7000 decals, misc after market reeds, 144mm yamaha skat trac impeller (wanna say 17/23), ebox gasket, xi bar cover kits, flame arrestor adapter, probably 20 small pjs stckers. hydroturf not included. I want it all sold together. make offer on all of it. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location fl Posts 1,409 Blog Entries 1 Re: MISC PJS/KAWASKI PARTS. all must go IMG_0130.JPGIMG_0131.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules