  Today, 09:33 PM #1
    msearle12
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    NC, PA
    Age
    37
    Posts
    119

    Newb to yamaha. Need help tuning 701 SJ with B Pipe

    So I've been restoring my first Superjet, been riding only Kawi's prrior to this.
    Got it in the water the other day, and it has virtually zero bottom end. Feels like a stock JS440...but it has an almost violent hit as soon as it gets moving. Seriously like riding a Banshee or an old 250 two stroke dirt bike.

    Is this just the way these 701's perform with a Factory B Pipe? The top and middle screw on the pipe are closed, and the bottom is open roughly 3/4.

    Single cooling.

    SBN 44 from a B1. As far as I know everything in the carb is stock.

    Everything else on motor is stock, it does have a stainless prop, but there is nothing marked on it as far as pitch.

    Was really looking for a smooth linear powerband. Not really doing any freestyle, just cruising and having fun. Should I look into a stock Yamaha exhaust?

    As far as cooling lines, from the pump is going to bottom of manifold. Cylinder head to bottom of head pipe. Top of head pipe to a t, going to stinger and pisser.

    Thanks guys
  Today, 09:36 PM #2
    Leshaire
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    66

    Newb to yamaha. Need help tuning 701 SJ with B Pipe

    Both my SJs are exactly like that. But both have 760s and I've never ridden a 701. Id imagine they're similar.

    If you sell the pipe let me know lol. One of mine just broke last weekend. Looking for a replacement.


