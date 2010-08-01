|
So I've been restoring my first Superjet, been riding only Kawi's prrior to this.
Got it in the water the other day, and it has virtually zero bottom end. Feels like a stock JS440...but it has an almost violent hit as soon as it gets moving. Seriously like riding a Banshee or an old 250 two stroke dirt bike.
Is this just the way these 701's perform with a Factory B Pipe? The top and middle screw on the pipe are closed, and the bottom is open roughly 3/4.
Single cooling.
SBN 44 from a B1. As far as I know everything in the carb is stock.
Everything else on motor is stock, it does have a stainless prop, but there is nothing marked on it as far as pitch.
Was really looking for a smooth linear powerband. Not really doing any freestyle, just cruising and having fun. Should I look into a stock Yamaha exhaust?
As far as cooling lines, from the pump is going to bottom of manifold. Cylinder head to bottom of head pipe. Top of head pipe to a t, going to stinger and pisser.
Thanks guys
Both my SJs are exactly like that. But both have 760s and I've never ridden a 701. Id imagine they're similar.
If you sell the pipe let me know lol. One of mine just broke last weekend. Looking for a replacement.
