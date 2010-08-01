|
|
-
keeping the bugs from you pisser holes
All,
I have found that the foam ear plugs work very well for pluging the pisser lines during storage to keep out the bugs spiders and wasps. also if you get the corded ones you can tie on a streamer so you don't forget them. you can get them at Walmart, Lowe's, and and a slue of other places.
Re: keeping the bugs from you pisser holes
Them dirt dobber boys r always pluggin stuff up!
