pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:29 PM #1
    Dave in DE
    Dave in DE is online now
    PWCToday Regular Dave in DE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    105

    keeping the bugs from you pisser holes

    All,
    I have found that the foam ear plugs work very well for pluging the pisser lines during storage to keep out the bugs spiders and wasps. also if you get the corded ones you can tie on a streamer so you don't forget them. you can get them at Walmart, Lowe's, and and a slue of other places.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:57 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,440

    Re: keeping the bugs from you pisser holes

    Them dirt dobber boys r always pluggin stuff up!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 