Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: keeping the bugs from you pisser holes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 105 keeping the bugs from you pisser holes All,

I have found that the foam ear plugs work very well for pluging the pisser lines during storage to keep out the bugs spiders and wasps. also if you get the corded ones you can tie on a streamer so you don't forget them. you can get them at Walmart, Lowe's, and and a slue of other places. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,440 Re: keeping the bugs from you pisser holes Them dirt dobber boys r always pluggin stuff up! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



