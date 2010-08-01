Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 61 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time I have a 95 SL750. Had it for about 5 years. I haven't run it this year yet as I've been to busy. Late in the season last year I put in a new cylinder and piston/rings (on the rear-most cylinder) - after that install I tested compression which was good but I know my carb tuning needed adjustment cause the engine would not run on that cylinder on its own (the other 2 would run the engine independantly).



Anyway, I didn't run it much last year due to the carb needing tuning so I winterized it. I only today 'unwinterized' it. It eventually started and I let it run for 5 minutes but it did sound rough. Thought I'd test compression before starting on the carb setting and to my surprise the rear-most cylinder again had no compression. I took out the cylinder and piston and sure enough the piston is toast (cyllinder and top though look fine). The piston has a groove/channel on one edge going all the way from top of piston to the bottom - the channel is about 2mm wide and 2mm deep - this channel burnt all the way down including through the rings.



So I have some questions:



1) based on the damage I described in the piston, what would cause that type of damage?



2) I barely ran the motor more than 30 minute since putting in that piston last year - is this enough to damage the piston even if running rich or lean?



3) I did some reading and I think I need a 69.75mm piston - is this correct? Does anyone know the make/models ofdifferent pistons that would fit. I live in Calgary and parts stores are limited - the more options of different makes/models would help to track one down being that I will otherwise need to buy off ebay but that could take 30 days to arrive.



Thanks Last edited by DanDaMan; Today at 07:43 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,353 Re: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time Pics #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 61 Re: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time OK, here is a pic - the damage was on the right side of the jetski - the arrow on top of the piston was pointing to the front.



413478101.jpg #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,353 Re: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time Something got in there, I'd look to see of the reeds and screws are all there, maybe a crank bearing roller, something from somewhere is in that cyl, and prob pieces of it are still down in the crank case #5 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,353 Re: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time The wrist pin looks like hell too #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 2,982 Re: 95 SL750 - my piston is toast - 3rd time Why would you re-use that wrist pin? Did you do the bottom end too?



