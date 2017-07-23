|
|
-
resident guru
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts
Steering cable holder on hand pole?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
resident guru
Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts
For 750/sxr? If so I don't have a spare. 650 I might.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts
750sx
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts
I think a 650 SX is the same thing
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
resident guru
Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts
You might be onto something there now that I think about it! Let me check something.
Originally Posted by DeMan686
I think a 650 SX is the same thing
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
resident guru
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules