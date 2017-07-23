pxctoday

  Today, 05:59 PM #1
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,083

    Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts



    Fair offer on all parts need the room.

    -Stock sxr chin pad. Nice and clean. No tears.
    -Stock sxr steering cover.
    -stock sxr front nose
    -aftermarket steering for sxr. Made by trip.
    -650 solas supra ka5 prop
    -650 pump w/ skat 5 prop (prop spins. Rubs slightly when spun.)
    -stock sxr bars. (Blk grips)
    -stock 750 steering.W/sub plate, cover and stock bars. (Grey grips)
  Today, 06:07 PM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    332

    Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts

    Steering cable holder on hand pole?


  Today, 06:08 PM #3
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,083

    Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts

    For 750/sxr? If so I don't have a spare. 650 I might.
  Today, 06:11 PM #4
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    332

    Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts

750sx

    750sx


  Today, 06:12 PM #5
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    332

    Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts

    I think a 650 SX is the same thing


  Today, 06:16 PM #6
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,083

    Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts

    Quote Originally Posted by DeMan686 View Post
    I think a 650 SX is the same thing


    You might be onto something there now that I think about it! Let me check something.
  Today, 06:27 PM #7
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,083

    Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts



    3 sets of 650 reeds.
    -Boyeson dual stage reeds
    - stock reeds from a 95 x2
    - dual stage reeds w/ cut reed mod.
    - last reed is a single not a set. Used as a spare. Also a dual stage reed.


    650sx side rail pads.
