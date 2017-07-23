Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts #1 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,083 Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts



Fair offer on all parts need the room.



-Stock sxr chin pad. Nice and clean. No tears.

-Stock sxr steering cover.

-stock sxr front nose

-aftermarket steering for sxr. Made by trip.

-650 solas supra ka5 prop

-650 pump w/ skat 5 prop (prop spins. Rubs slightly when spun.)

-stock sxr bars. (Blk grips)

-stock 750 steering.W/sub plate, cover and stock bars. (Grey grips) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 332 Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts Steering cable holder on hand pole?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,083 Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts For 750/sxr? If so I don't have a spare. 650 I might. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 332 Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts 750sx





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 332 Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts I think a 650 SX is the same thing





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,083 Re: Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts Originally Posted by DeMan686 Originally Posted by I think a 650 SX is the same thing





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #7 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,083 Kawasaki 650/750/sxr parts



3 sets of 650 reeds.

-Boyeson dual stage reeds

- stock reeds from a 95 x2

- dual stage reeds w/ cut reed mod.

- last reed is a single not a set. Used as a spare. Also a dual stage reed.





