PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location florida Posts 1 Oil getting into intake Looking for so help with my problem. I have an 07 turbo model took it out yesterday and was lucking to get it to 20 plus white smoking coming fro exhaust. Started to like into my problem and found oil in the intake and that made the plugs turn black. The only thing I can come up with is the something in the turbo failed and dumping oil into the intake. Thanks for any help you can give. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,350 Re: Oil getting into intake Turbos in general will dump oil out the comp if

Pressure too high

Thrust bearing failure

Over revving the turbo from a large boost leak

If shaft bearings are causing enough play, usually would of wore the comp first

