Oil getting into intake
Looking for so help with my problem. I have an 07 turbo model took it out yesterday and was lucking to get it to 20 plus white smoking coming fro exhaust. Started to like into my problem and found oil in the intake and that made the plugs turn black. The only thing I can come up with is the something in the turbo failed and dumping oil into the intake. Thanks for any help you can give.
Top Dog
Re: Oil getting into intake
Turbos in general will dump oil out the comp if
Pressure too high
Thrust bearing failure
Over revving the turbo from a large boost leak
If shaft bearings are causing enough play, usually would of wore the comp first
And the comp side seal
