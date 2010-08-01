pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:58 PM #1
    dolphinsfwb
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    1

    Oil getting into intake

    Looking for so help with my problem. I have an 07 turbo model took it out yesterday and was lucking to get it to 20 plus white smoking coming fro exhaust. Started to like into my problem and found oil in the intake and that made the plugs turn black. The only thing I can come up with is the something in the turbo failed and dumping oil into the intake. Thanks for any help you can give.
  2. Today, 06:16 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,350

    Re: Oil getting into intake

    Turbos in general will dump oil out the comp if
    Pressure too high
    Thrust bearing failure
    Over revving the turbo from a large boost leak
    If shaft bearings are causing enough play, usually would of wore the comp first
    And the comp side seal
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 