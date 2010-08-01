pxctoday

  Today, 05:07 PM #1
    WAPWC
    Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!?

    I've lost count how many times I've replaced the rectifier/regulator module (P/N 278-000-443) in my 96XP. At first I used only OEM Seadoo parts with their nice high price tag, but they failed a LOT. I had one fail last fall during winterization, so I bought a no-name, unlabeled aftermarket and installed it. It died over the winter in storage! Literally first time out on the trailer this season the rectifier had failed.

    So now I'm trying a Brazilian brand (ArielTek) in the hopes that the fact they're at least willing to put their name on it might yield better quality. But this raises the question: Does anyone make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for these machines?
    1996 XP (787 engine)
    1997 GSX (787 engine)
    Mostly factory stock
  Today, 05:34 PM #2
    Cliff
    Re: Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!?

    http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...ducts_id=10083

    It specifically mentions P/N 278 000 443 with the diode that fails on the 96 XP.

    I have bought many parts from this site. But I have no experience with the part offered here. But thought I'd mention it in case you didn't know about this site.


  Today, 06:00 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!?

    Arieltek is the company that make WSM's electrical parts, it is still going to be hit or miss with that one.
