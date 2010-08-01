I've lost count how many times I've replaced the rectifier/regulator module (P/N 278-000-443) in my 96XP. At first I used only OEM Seadoo parts with their nice high price tag, but they failed a LOT. I had one fail last fall during winterization, so I bought a no-name, unlabeled aftermarket and installed it. It died over the winter in storage! Literally first time out on the trailer this season the rectifier had failed.
So now I'm trying a Brazilian brand (ArielTek) in the hopes that the fact they're at least willing to put their name on it might yield better quality. But this raises the question: Does anyone make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for these machines?