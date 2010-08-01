Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!? #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2006 Location Spokane WA Posts 1,287 Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!? I've lost count how many times I've replaced the rectifier/regulator module (P/N 278-000-443) in my 96XP. At first I used only OEM Seadoo parts with their nice high price tag, but they failed a LOT. I had one fail last fall during winterization, so I bought a no-name, unlabeled aftermarket and installed it. It died over the winter in storage! Literally first time out on the trailer this season the rectifier had failed.



So now I'm trying a Brazilian brand (ArielTek) in the hopes that the fact they're at least willing to put their name on it might yield better quality. But this raises the question: Does anyone make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for these machines? 1996 XP (787 engine)

1997 GSX (787 engine)

Mostly factory stock #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,968 Re: Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!? http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...ducts_id=10083



It specifically mentions P/N 278 000 443 with the diode that fails on the 96 XP.



I have bought many parts from this site. But I have no experience with the part offered here. But thought I'd mention it in case you didn't know about this site.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,181 Re: Does ANYONE make a reliable rectifier/regulator module for 96XP era machines?!? Arieltek is the company that make WSM's electrical parts, it is still going to be hit or miss with that one. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules