New eBay AC Racing -2 squarenose pole review

I have a new ac alum pole, 400$ in raw alum off eBay. Short story is that the plate with the hole for the pivot of the steering plate is welded on at an angle so it's a lil crooked and the chin pad will not clear it. The little cut out for the prop rod is in the wrong place. Also it's too wide at the end and binds on the hood, so buyers beware unless u want to buy mine.

