Results 11 to 11 of 11 Thread: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited rpms surging #11 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,967 Re: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited rpms surging Correction... connections are labeled ABOVE the black rubber boot on the fuel baffle. But BELOW the fuel line connections(nipple) in the white/yellow plastic housing.



Check the lines because you said you changed the fuel lines and things can get easily connected in the wrong order.



How about the carb fuel line connections? Are they connected correctly as well?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kcr357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules