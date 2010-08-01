Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pulse nipple too deep into case? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location CO Posts 33 Pulse nipple too deep into case? I had a pulse nipple stay in the hose and come out of the case. I "thought" I lost the nipple and replaced it with a barbed hose fitting. However, the new hose fitting was slightly larger in diameter and I drilled out the hole slightly to fit. I have it secured and sealed - leak down tested and holds pressure. The bottom of the pulse line nipple is in the cavity, correct? I'm paranoid I drilled too deep. Does that make sense? Not the workaround because that was stupid, but does the question make sense?



I would just like to find a cross-section view. Apologies for this crude diagram but maybe this helps explain it... It's exaggerated but does the example on the left look correct? I'm worried there's a chamber between the top of the case and the intake cavity for the seat of the nipple (example on right). Seems like a low probability but I've jacked up things with an insanely low probability before.

8A64B0FF-F104-49EB-B3D3-FFE1C5FF3B17-4871-000004BB6D8195A6.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules