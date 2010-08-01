I wanted some input on what prop to run for an 08+ lites boat. Currently I have a stock blaster 1 prop in there which actually does the job very very well for a $30 prop... on flat water. It just sucks in very rough water when I need it to work the most. Basically the ski won't stay planted in the straights and I'm trying to attribute that to the crappy stock prop I'm running now because it is by far the biggest shortcoming of my ski at the moment.
I hopped on a different lites superjet yesterday and compared them back to back, mine was not even close. The other guys handled like an SXR plowing through the chop pretty easily. I was also thinking that it could be because he was running a watercross of texas intake grate... I really need to try one of these to compare to my jet dynamics. Also he had prowatercraft front sponsons which I could see increasing drag, thus keeping the front end down a bit. Both skis were running the prowatercraft ride plate.
I was thinking about the new YQ-CD 12/18 Concord.