2000 xp 951 filling with water, how do i test cooling system for leaks
Hey guys/girls,
We are having a problem with our xp 951 getting water in the hull. The bailer tubes are intact, and the exhaust manifold bolts are tight, I want to pressure test the open loop cooling system, but can't seem to find a procedure anywhere. Does anyone either have a link or can give me cliff notes? What to plug where to apply the pressure how much how long?
Thanks!
