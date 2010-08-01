|
|
-
Top Dog
How are u guys setting the main jet on a stand up?
Ski seems too strong to hold open long enough to get a good feel for the main jet. Other than if it's to strong to keep it in the main jet the main jet is fine.
-
Top Dog
Re: How are u guys setting the main jet on a stand up?
Also, I have read our 62t conversion riva manifold has issues if you run it wide open for more than 15secs, I don't see us ever being able to hold this thing open for anything close to 15secs
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules