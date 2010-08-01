pxctoday

    Benflynn
    How are u guys setting the main jet on a stand up?

    Ski seems too strong to hold open long enough to get a good feel for the main jet. Other than if it's to strong to keep it in the main jet the main jet is fine.
    Benflynn
    Re: How are u guys setting the main jet on a stand up?

    Also, I have read our 62t conversion riva manifold has issues if you run it wide open for more than 15secs, I don't see us ever being able to hold this thing open for anything close to 15secs
