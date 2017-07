Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Westcoast 44mm mikuni parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location Eau Claire, WI Posts 3,203 Westcoast 44mm mikuni parts I have here a westcoast ready made carb that I was going to use for my 720 SP. The manifold is port to match a 720 and the RV cover is at .14 clearance. I can double check in that. Looking for 175 shipped or trade for a good condition complete setup 40mm mikuni of a 720. (airbox to rv manifold.



Also comes with a wide assortment of jets.





thanks

alex





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location Eau Claire, WI Posts 3,203 Re: Westcoast 44mm mikuni parts Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules