Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help identifying ZXI carbs for rebuild kits #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 97 Help identifying ZXI carbs for rebuild kits I have a 97 zxi 1100 with a 98 900 engine.

From what I can tell the carbs changed around that time.



How do I determine what model I have?

Also, anyone buy the rebuild kits on eBay? Hard to justify $50 per carb.20170721_162149.jpg20170721_162154.jpg20170721_162218.jpg

