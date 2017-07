Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Top end damage #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 97 Top end damage I found that the compression was low on my 98 kawasaki 900. I pulled the top end to find scoring on the #1 cylinder.



I didn't really are any on the pistons. Any idea what may habe caused It?





At the machine shop they didn't think it was low fuel or oil.

The cylinder was hotter than the others but I habe not found any blocked cooling ports.

