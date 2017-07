Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 / 650sx water boxes #1 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,075 X2 / 650sx water boxes

First option. No branding. Sandblasted one side to check for markings. $75





Second option. Westcoast waterbox. $100





Third option. Nice light box. Replicates the 94-95 box. $75



All are OBO. Plus shipping & PayPal fees. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules