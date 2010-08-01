|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kaw 750 setup
Want to purchase a complete 750/800 package. Complete meaning, engine, electronics w/ebox, aluminum charging flywheel (preferable but oem is fine also), and carbs. Anything from showroom stock to something not. If the price is right, come on down.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules