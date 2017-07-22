pxctoday

  Today, 08:44 PM
    motoxguy95
    650/750/800 1" JRE pump spacer

    I have a slightly used freshwater JRE 1" aluminium pump spacer. I used on an X2, but will work on the 650sx, 750's and sxr. Very nice part. Asking $95 shipped to lower U.S.

  Today, 09:23 PM
    madd_dips
    Re: 650/750/800 1" JRE pump spacer

    Shoot me a pm with payment info
