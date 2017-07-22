Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650/750/800 1" JRE pump spacer #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 34 Posts 586 650/750/800 1" JRE pump spacer I have a slightly used freshwater JRE 1" aluminium pump spacer. I used on an X2, but will work on the 650sx, 750's and sxr. Very nice part. Asking $95 shipped to lower U.S.



IMG_20170722_165741926.jpg

IMG_20170722_165755471.jpg Last edited by motoxguy95; Today at 08:45 PM . #2 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,075 Re: 650/750/800 1" JRE pump spacer Shoot me a pm with payment info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

