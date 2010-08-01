|
PWCToday Regular
ZXI Gas cap Vented or not?
The other day when I put my carbs back on I accidentally hooked the fuel lines up wrong. I hooked the Inlet to the pulse connection and the pulse to the inlet. Consequently I think it pressurized the tank when i tried to start it which I didn't notice till I got to the gas station and opened the cap. Good thing it was low on fuel or I might have had a face full of fuel!
My question is, Is the gas cap supposed to be vented or not? And I also noticed there was no rubber gasket on the cap I am assuming there should be one right? Once I connected the lines correctly the ski started right up and ran well.
