Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI Gas cap Vented or not? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 71 ZXI Gas cap Vented or not? The other day when I put my carbs back on I accidentally hooked the fuel lines up wrong. I hooked the Inlet to the pulse connection and the pulse to the inlet. Consequently I think it pressurized the tank when i tried to start it which I didn't notice till I got to the gas station and opened the cap. Good thing it was low on fuel or I might have had a face full of fuel!



My question is, Is the gas cap supposed to be vented or not? And I also noticed there was no rubber gasket on the cap I am assuming there should be one right? Once I connected the lines correctly the ski started right up and ran well. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules