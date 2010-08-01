Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 /701 conversion misfire on top end #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Michigan Posts 90 Js550 /701 conversion misfire on top end So I recently did the 701 conversion into a js 550 hull. Motor and electrical was bone stock from a vxr pro wr. After the install and initial run ski ran excellent. Insanely fast. Coupled With a solas 14/19 . Anyway ski wouldnt start after just running excellant. So looked into e box. Found broken wires on the coil black wire. Was severed and an splice was missing a wire nut. Which was rattling around inside the box. So I repaired the wire. Again ski ran fine for 2 turns out on the water. Then again didn't want to run again one day. So replaced coill ski ran fine but was misfiring on top end gain power lose power then gain power then a loud snap and pop...so I rebuilt the sbn 44. To find out after changing the cdi....was actually causing it to misfire..root cause in my case was the cdi....?! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,185 Re: Js550 /701 conversion misfire on top end I believe you may be hitting the rev limiter. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



