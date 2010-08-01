pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:38 PM #1
    f14TJET
    f14TJET is offline
    PWCToday Regular f14TJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    90

    Js550 /701 conversion misfire on top end

    So I recently did the 701 conversion into a js 550 hull. Motor and electrical was bone stock from a vxr pro wr. After the install and initial run ski ran excellent. Insanely fast. Coupled With a solas 14/19 . Anyway ski wouldnt start after just running excellant. So looked into e box. Found broken wires on the coil black wire. Was severed and an splice was missing a wire nut. Which was rattling around inside the box. So I repaired the wire. Again ski ran fine for 2 turns out on the water. Then again didn't want to run again one day. So replaced coill ski ran fine but was misfiring on top end gain power lose power then gain power then a loud snap and pop...so I rebuilt the sbn 44. To find out after changing the cdi....was actually causing it to misfire..root cause in my case was the cdi....?!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:06 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,185

    Re: Js550 /701 conversion misfire on top end

    I believe you may be hitting the rev limiter.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 