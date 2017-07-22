Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Is this fuel baffle rebuild going to work? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 41 Is this fuel baffle rebuild going to work? So I found a guy who rebuilds fuel baffles for Seadoos on Ebay and this is what I got sent back to me.



So I dont know whats going on with all the cutting on on one of them and the other one that square piece fell off in my hand when we took it out of the box, which means it would be floating in the tank in no time.



I marked both of the baffles and one of them is not the same one I sent.



Will they draw fuel properly if the have big holes cut out of them? IMG-20170722-WA0008.jpgIMG-20170722-WA0009.jpgIMG-20170722-WA0010.jpg

Why would he chop the wires and add them back? thats also the baffle thats not mine the one I sent, Im told ppl unknowingly cut the oem wires because they think you have to, to get the rubber boot off. Is this what happened here? did I get a different baffle that originally someone had cut the oem wires and he added them back?

