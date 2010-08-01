Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 SPX 657x STUMPED!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Ontario Age 26 Posts 37 95 SPX 657x STUMPED!!!! ABSOLUTELY STUMPED.



I like to think I know what I'm doing on the 90's 2 stroke sea doos. 95 spx 657x



Runs perfect on a trailer. Barely comes off idle in the water. Things I've done.



Rebuilt carbs twice with mikuni kits.

New impeller, rebuilt pump, new gear oil.

New battery

New fuel lines bypass selector switch

Compression test, leak down test all in spec

RV timing and clearance in spec

Squish gap in spec.

Probably forgetting some stuff too



Need help. This think is killing me slowly lol



Thanks





