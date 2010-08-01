ABSOLUTELY STUMPED.
I like to think I know what I'm doing on the 90's 2 stroke sea doos. 95 spx 657x
Runs perfect on a trailer. Barely comes off idle in the water. Things I've done.
Rebuilt carbs twice with mikuni kits.
New impeller, rebuilt pump, new gear oil.
New battery
New fuel lines bypass selector switch
Compression test, leak down test all in spec
RV timing and clearance in spec
Squish gap in spec.
Probably forgetting some stuff too
Need help. This think is killing me slowly lol
Thanks
