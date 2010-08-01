Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 Kawasaki X2 650 Indiana #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location fort wayne, Indiana Posts 48 1986 Kawasaki X2 650 Indiana 1986 X2 for sale. Would like to keep but realistically can't. All stock besides K&N filter, solas prop and intake grate. Has a primer and a lanyard killswitch. New battery, new plugs, carb rebuilt. missing fuel selector knob (it's set to reverse now) and sometimes hard to start when in water. comes with original manual, original proppretty dirty though). compression is even in both cylinders





located in fort wayne, indiana. asking $1,100 IMG_3477.JPGIMG_3468.JPGIMG_3472.JPGIMG_3469.JPGIMG_3464.JPG

