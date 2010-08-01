|
|
-
1986 Kawasaki X2 650 Indiana
1986 X2 for sale. Would like to keep but realistically can't. All stock besides K&N filter, solas prop and intake grate. Has a primer and a lanyard killswitch. New battery, new plugs, carb rebuilt. missing fuel selector knob (it's set to reverse now) and sometimes hard to start when in water. comes with original manual, original proppretty dirty though). compression is even in both cylinders
located in fort wayne, indiana. asking $1,100IMG_3477.JPGIMG_3468.JPGIMG_3472.JPGIMG_3469.JPGIMG_3464.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules