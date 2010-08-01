I just restored a 2004 XP di. I was rumored to have been run out of oil and burned up. My buddy paid someone to rebuild it and they did not get the wrist pin keeper in correct and upon start up threw needle bearings through the motor and stopped once the pin slid out and hit the sleeve hole. He wanted no part of the boat after that and ended up giving it to me. I rebuild the engine myself with all new parts. Did not want to take the chance on a twisted crank.
I just finished up putting everything back in the boat. New battery, replaced the fuel pump because I had no idea how many hours were on the boat and did not want to start off with issues. Hook my Candoo up. Found out it only has 91 hours on it. Put a fuel pressure gauge on it for good measure.
Did not hook up water yet but hit the starter and the engine started right up and sounded good. the maintenance light was on and beeping. I pushed the set button a couple times and the maintenance light went off. Did not run it long enough to see if it would come back on but ever time I restart the engine the maintenance light comes on and it beeps. Also, when I turn it off, it continues to beep until I pull the key. Not sure if that is normal. My 1997 GTX does not beep when the key is still installed after a shut off. This is a whole different animal so I am not sure what is normal.
Any advise would be greatly appreciated. Hope to hit the water next weekend.