Help...head scratcher js550
87 Js 550. Fresh rebuild, put engine back in the ski.
went to turn it over, starter stayed engaged, solid spark.
figured it was the solenoid, robbed one from my other boat
waiting for rebuild. Put it all back together, start switch
worked as it should, but now no spark. Checked all the connections,
tested stator, all tests good.
red/black. 144
red/grey. 18.5
plugs wires. 5k
what am I missing
