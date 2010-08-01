Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help...head scratcher js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Texas Age 51 Posts 26 Help...head scratcher js550 87 Js 550. Fresh rebuild, put engine back in the ski.

went to turn it over, starter stayed engaged, solid spark.

figured it was the solenoid, robbed one from my other boat

waiting for rebuild. Put it all back together, start switch

worked as it should, but now no spark. Checked all the connections,

tested stator, all tests good.



red/black. 144

red/grey. 18.5

plugs wires. 5k



