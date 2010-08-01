pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    standuprider1
    standuprider1 is online now
    Top Dog standuprider1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    fl
    Posts
    1,407
    Blog Entries
    1

    FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.

    would like to sell it all together. pump is in good usable condition with a solas stainless impeller (not sure of pitch but very good top speed with b pipe), r&d duel scoop intake grate, and r&d ride plate. $200 for everything plus shipping.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:29 PM #2
    KirkMN
    KirkMN is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    47

    Re: FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.

    I'm interested. Sent you a PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:30 PM #3
    standuprider1
    standuprider1 is online now
    Top Dog standuprider1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    fl
    Posts
    1,407
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.

    wont let me upload pics. idk why. all parts are in great shape. text me if interested and ill send pics. 4079634064
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 