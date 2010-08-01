|
|
-
Top Dog
FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.
would like to sell it all together. pump is in good usable condition with a solas stainless impeller (not sure of pitch but very good top speed with b pipe), r&d duel scoop intake grate, and r&d ride plate. $200 for everything plus shipping.
-
Re: FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.
I'm interested. Sent you a PM.
-
Top Dog
Re: FS 750sx sxi pump, like new stainless impeller, r&d intake and ride plate.
wont let me upload pics. idk why. all parts are in great shape. text me if interested and ill send pics. 4079634064
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules