Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Wet Jet Duo by Mastercraft, runs good for 15min then loses power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Southern IL Age 30 Posts 1 1996 Wet Jet Duo by Mastercraft, runs good for 15min then loses power Hi, I'm new here, not sure if this is the right place to post. I have a 1996 wetjet duo jetski made by mastercraft. I bought it 5years ago and supposedly it just needed reeds. Put it back together and it would crank but not start. Checked compression and one cylinder esp was way low. So i had the engine bored out and I rebuilt it. Anyway I got it back together and it runs great for about 15min then it just flat loses power. I'm not sure if its limp mode or what. The info I have on it says if it overheats, the computer will cut power to it, but it doesn't seem to be hot to me.. The first time I had it out there was an exhaust leak and i thought that might be the issue, but the problem continues after I put new exhaust clamp on. Is it possible the engine temp sensor is bad? I put oil in the gas in the first tank, because it was just rebuilt. the 2 cycle oil pump seems to be working. I have had the carb off several times and cleaned it. I don't think that's the problem cause it will start right up and runs great till it loses power. Is it possible the computer module is bad? I can still get parts for it through wetjetpartsdotcom Any ideas?? I'd like to get it running and use it or sell it. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Clovis Ca. Age 46 Posts 753 Re: 1996 Wet Jet Duo by Mastercraft, runs good for 15min then loses power Bypass the temp switch and try it again but be sure to monitor the temp it may be getting hot locally if there is blockage by the temp sensor.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod

1986 X2 15° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood .

1987 650sx 38 kei hin, stock exhaust mod, all factory rubber removed, turf applied, Literal barn find hin, stock exhaust mod, all factory rubber removed, turf applied, Literal barn find Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules