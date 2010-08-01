pxctoday

  Today, 11:49 AM #1
    wetjetduo
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Southern IL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    1996 Wet Jet Duo by Mastercraft, runs good for 15min then loses power

    Hi, I'm new here, not sure if this is the right place to post. I have a 1996 wetjet duo jetski made by mastercraft. I bought it 5years ago and supposedly it just needed reeds. Put it back together and it would crank but not start. Checked compression and one cylinder esp was way low. So i had the engine bored out and I rebuilt it. Anyway I got it back together and it runs great for about 15min then it just flat loses power. I'm not sure if its limp mode or what. The info I have on it says if it overheats, the computer will cut power to it, but it doesn't seem to be hot to me.. The first time I had it out there was an exhaust leak and i thought that might be the issue, but the problem continues after I put new exhaust clamp on. Is it possible the engine temp sensor is bad? I put oil in the gas in the first tank, because it was just rebuilt. the 2 cycle oil pump seems to be working. I have had the carb off several times and cleaned it. I don't think that's the problem cause it will start right up and runs great till it loses power. Is it possible the computer module is bad? I can still get parts for it through wetjetpartsdotcom Any ideas?? I'd like to get it running and use it or sell it.
  Today, 12:19 PM #2
    jhchgross
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Clovis Ca.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    753

    Re: 1996 Wet Jet Duo by Mastercraft, runs good for 15min then loses power

    Bypass the temp switch and try it again but be sure to monitor the temp it may be getting hot locally if there is blockage by the temp sensor.


