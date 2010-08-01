|
Superjet engine swap
Putting a 62t in a sj and trying to figure out how I'm going to do the exhaust on a budget. What do you guys recommend? Will the 61x head fit/work on the 62t?
Re: Superjet engine swap
Stock exhaust, and the 61x head will work. It's have the bolt holes for the stock exhaust to mount to. That's probably your cheapest option.
Top Dog
Re: Superjet engine swap
And drill manifold to fit 10mm studs
Re: Superjet engine swap
You'll also want a 62t exhaust manifold gasket, don't get a 61x.
