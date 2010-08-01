pxctoday

  Today, 10:38 AM #1
    RedneckRiviera302
    Superjet engine swap

    Putting a 62t in a sj and trying to figure out how I'm going to do the exhaust on a budget. What do you guys recommend? Will the 61x head fit/work on the 62t?
  Today, 10:44 AM #2
    KirkMN
    Re: Superjet engine swap

    Stock exhaust, and the 61x head will work. It's have the bolt holes for the stock exhaust to mount to. That's probably your cheapest option.
  Today, 10:56 AM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: Superjet engine swap

    And drill manifold to fit 10mm studs
  Today, 11:03 AM #4
    KirkMN
    Re: Superjet engine swap

    You'll also want a 62t exhaust manifold gasket, don't get a 61x.
