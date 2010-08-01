Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Superjet engine swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 12 Superjet engine swap Putting a 62t in a sj and trying to figure out how I'm going to do the exhaust on a budget. What do you guys recommend? Will the 61x head fit/work on the 62t? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location United States Age 38 Posts 46 Re: Superjet engine swap Stock exhaust, and the 61x head will work. It's have the bolt holes for the stock exhaust to mount to. That's probably your cheapest option. #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,339 Re: Superjet engine swap And drill manifold to fit 10mm studs #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location United States Age 38 Posts 46 Re: Superjet engine swap You'll also want a 62t exhaust manifold gasket, don't get a 61x. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

