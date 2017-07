Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Factory pipe cracked expansion chamber flange-need advice #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 511 Factory pipe cracked expansion chamber flange-need advice 750 wet pipe.

Flange on expansion chamber for silicone coupler cracked where it was originally welded in production.



Should I have this welded or use jb weld. I have filed it down and can see the start and stop of the weld



IMG_0179.JPGIMG_0180.JPGIMG_0181.JPGIMG_0182.JPG



Let me me know what y'all think is the best option. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

I think jb would hold but if it were mine I'd bring it to a shop and tell them how you want it to be fixed.

Don't ask them if they can fix it, tell them how to fix it.

Don't ask them if they can fix it, tell them how to fix it.





Originally Posted by TaintlessEd Originally Posted by Don't ask them if they can fix it, tell them how to fix it.





