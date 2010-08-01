Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 Ultra 150 driveshaft bearing seal leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Age 28 Posts 32 99 Ultra 150 driveshaft bearing seal leak Hello, I am planning on replacing the driveshaft bearing seal on my ultra 150. Last season it was a very slow leak and I just dealt with it, knowing I would have to do it eventually. It's a much worse leak this season, and there seems to be a lot of vibration in the motor as well, so it's time to pull the motor. I have 2 questions. Could the vibration be too bad motor mounts? And second, what gaskets am I going to need after I pull the motor? Never worked on an ultra before and not sure how much I'm going to have to dismantle to motor to pull it from the hull. I would like to order the gaskets online ahead of time so I can pull and reinstall everything the same day. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

