|
|
-
99 Ultra 150 driveshaft bearing seal leak
Hello, I am planning on replacing the driveshaft bearing seal on my ultra 150. Last season it was a very slow leak and I just dealt with it, knowing I would have to do it eventually. It's a much worse leak this season, and there seems to be a lot of vibration in the motor as well, so it's time to pull the motor. I have 2 questions. Could the vibration be too bad motor mounts? And second, what gaskets am I going to need after I pull the motor? Never worked on an ultra before and not sure how much I'm going to have to dismantle to motor to pull it from the hull. I would like to order the gaskets online ahead of time so I can pull and reinstall everything the same day. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules