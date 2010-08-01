|
717/720 Sea-Doo Impeller 267000297 fits 2001 thru 2005 GTI, GTI LE, & 2001 GTS Seadoo
Sea-Doo Impeller 267000297
S0001295 for a 155mm pump
Impeller Outside Diameter: 155.3 mm / 6.11"
Pitch Angle: 10 - 20
Great condition, threads are not stripped, no bent blades, stock pitch.
$100.00 Shipped in Continental U.S.
E-mail me at slsssss@aol.com if you are interested.
Thanks,
Dan (drb)
