    717/720 Sea-Doo Impeller 267000297 fits 2001 thru 2005 GTI, GTI LE, & 2001 GTS Seadoo

    Sea-Doo Impeller 267000297

    S0001295 for a 155mm pump

    Impeller Outside Diameter: 155.3 mm / 6.11"

    Pitch Angle: 10 - 20

    Great condition, threads are not stripped, no bent blades, stock pitch.

    $100.00 Shipped in Continental U.S.

    E-mail me at slsssss@aol.com if you are interested.

    Thanks,

    Dan (drb)
