There is no water coming out of my pisser and when I pulled the ski out of the water today, I started it up an hour later on trailer and there wasn't any water coming out of the exhaust. I have checked every single line for blockage with an air compressor and it all checks out. I am at a total loss. The only thing I can think of is that the water is not getting sucked into the hole in the side of the pump after the impeller. But I have no idea why that would be happening. Just swapped the engine so I'm ready to hit the Croix tomorrow so any ideas would be awesome, thanks