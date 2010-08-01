Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Kawa 750sx: no water in cooling system #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2012 Location North Hudson, WI Posts 60 95 Kawa 750sx: no water in cooling system There is no water coming out of my pisser and when I pulled the ski out of the water today, I started it up an hour later on trailer and there wasn't any water coming out of the exhaust. I have checked every single line for blockage with an air compressor and it all checks out. I am at a total loss. The only thing I can think of is that the water is not getting sucked into the hole in the side of the pump after the impeller. But I have no idea why that would be happening. Just swapped the engine so I'm ready to hit the Croix tomorrow so any ideas would be awesome, thanks '95 Kawa 750sx (need engine)

'89 Kawa 550/650 conversion

