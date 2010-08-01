Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Neglected Challenger 1800 jetboat rehab questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location virginia Posts 1 Neglected Challenger 1800 jetboat rehab questions I'm a glutton for punishment with more time than money at the moment. Figured I needed a shallow draft boat for an upcoming family vacation and ended up buying a sorry little 1997 challenger. I was told that MPEM was fried during a jump start episode but that the engines were good. I had read about soldering new diodes etc and thought it was worth a gamble.



Good news, I think the mpem is ok. After replacing a 5 amp fuse, I got spark at both engines. The beeper is inoperable. While doing a compression test, I got 165, 150 on one motor and 150,150 on the other. Bad news, I see a spec of metal on the spark plug threads of one cylinder which leads me to find that one of the wrist pin circlip grooves had fractured and the migrating clip has torn things up a bit.





I'm looking for a replacement 787 engine. Is it true that any generic 787 will work assuming I use the challenger carbs?. Do I need to use the challenger magneto and stator?





As for the mpem, they are either good or they are not, correct? Is there any further testing I need to do to indeed rule out a bad mpem?



I got the portside engine running today but the boat is in my shop, hung from an auto lift. I'm thinking of using an inflatable baby pool to be able to hook up the hose to the engine for further test running as I look for a second engine. Is this doomed to fail?



