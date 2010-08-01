Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '99 GTI 720 Wide Open Starts? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Milford, CT Age 35 Posts 259 '99 GTI 720 Wide Open Starts? Hey guys, first time Seadoo owner, long time stand up rider. Bought a 99 GTI with a single carb 720 motor. Put on a new top end, replaced the crank seals and rebuilt the carb. When going to start, engine appears to flood and its necessary to go wide open with the throttle to get it running and it will struggle to drop down to idle, but it will fairly quickly. When revving up from idle there is a very visible fuel cloud flying out of the carb (fuel reversion?) Pop off is set at 34, hi and lows are set per the book. I did take out the R valve but marked its location before removal. Could this issue be a result of wear on the R valve intake plate and valve itself. Bring on the experts! '91 Superjet #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,583 Re: '99 GTI 720 Wide Open Starts? Sounds like rotary valve timing is off.... #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Milford, CT Age 35 Posts 259 Re: '99 GTI 720 Wide Open Starts? That's what I'm leaning towards, thanks grumpy. '91 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

