95 Waveventure 701 East Tenn Very Clean $1500
62T dual carb 80 hp 3 seater with reverse
Very clean for it's age and runs like a top
305 hours - Sat unused for many years - Just had carbs cleaned and rebuilt as well as fuel tank and fuel system cleaned - Only thing not working is speedo, the sensor wheel in ride plate is missing a tooth and it doesn't spin freely due to lack of use - Also missing rear storage tub - I have put a few hours on it and it runs great - I would keep it but already have an XL760 and a couple boats - Front hatch has some scratches from po gliding under dock.
If you like to haggle price is $1800 - If you do not the price is $1500 Firm with trailer or $1350 without trailer - PM if interested
