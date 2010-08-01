pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #1
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,276

    95 Waveventure 701 East Tenn Barn Find $1500

    95 Waveventure 701 East Tenn Very Clean $1500
    62T dual carb 80 hp 3 seater with reverse
    Very clean for it's age and runs like a top
    305 hours - Sat unused for many years - Just had carbs cleaned and rebuilt as well as fuel tank and fuel system cleaned - Only thing not working is speedo, the sensor wheel in ride plate is missing a tooth and it doesn't spin freely due to lack of use - Also missing rear storage tub - I have put a few hours on it and it runs great - I would keep it but already have an XL760 and a couple boats - Front hatch has some scratches from po gliding under dock.
    If you like to haggle price is $1800 - If you do not the price is $1500 Firm with trailer or $1350 without trailer - PM if interested
    0720171532.jpg0720171533b.jpg0720171534.jpg0720171533a.jpg0720171533.jpg0721172127.jpg0721172127a.jpg0721172126.jpg0721172129b.jpg0721172129c.jpg0721172129d.jpg0721172129e.jpg0721172130.jpg0721172130a.jpg0721172127b.jpg0721172128.jpg0721172128a.jpg0721172131.jpg0721172131a.jpg0721172129.jpg
    Last edited by don37725; Yesterday at 10:06 PM.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,276

    Re: 95 Waveventure 701 East Tenn Barn Find $1500

    Craigslist link
    https://knoxville.craigslist.org/boa...228922297.html

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 