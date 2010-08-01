pxctoday

Thread: Sweet barn find

    Sweet barn find

    Picked this up for 200 bucks. Jet dynamics ride plate, Coffman exhaust, mariner manifold, 42 mm carb/manifold, umi steering, finger throttle and a few other odd and end bolt ons. Hasn't ran in 10 years but it was running when parked. I went to get it for a spare hull and extra parts but now I'm a bit conflicted on what to do with it. What you guys think??IMAG0714.jpg
    Re: Sweet barn find

    Found it like thisimagejpeg_2.jpg
