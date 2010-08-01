Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting Out Superjet 6m6 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Upstate, SC Posts 32 Parting Out Superjet 6m6 Parting out a superjet ski that has been laying around for some time. Pretty much a full ski but didn't have a title and motor is shot. Most parts will need a good cleaning. Take a look at the pics for condition and PM me with any questions. Throw me a price for what you want.



Gas tank and one way valve

Electronics Box - See pictures. There are some things missing and not sure of the condition but may be reworkable

Factory Head - Has some damage to one dome

Crank - Bearings are bad but may be useful for a core (flywheel in good condition but stator is cracked at mounting bolts)

Mikuni Carb and Intake - Good Condition but may need to be rebuilt due to age

Factory Waterbox and Tubing

OEM exhaust

Motor - No pistons and walls are rusted - good for core only

Pump and factory impeller (not pictured.. still on ski)

Other Misc. parts not pictured - Let me know what you need and ill try to get a picture of it.



Throw out a price if you need anything. Items are shipped from SC.



IMG_0994 (1).JPGIMG_0995.JPGIMG_0996.JPGIMG_0997.JPGIMG_0998.JPGIMG_0999.JPGIMG_1002.JPGIMG_1003.JPGIMG_1004.JPGIMG_1005.JPGIMG_1006.JPG









