Parting out a superjet ski that has been laying around for some time. Pretty much a full ski but didn't have a title and motor is shot. Most parts will need a good cleaning. Take a look at the pics for condition and PM me with any questions. Throw me a price for what you want.
- Gas tank and one way valve
- Electronics Box - See pictures. There are some things missing and not sure of the condition but may be reworkable
- Factory Head - Has some damage to one dome
- Crank - Bearings are bad but may be useful for a core (flywheel in good condition but stator is cracked at mounting bolts)
- Mikuni Carb and Intake - Good Condition but may need to be rebuilt due to age
- Factory Waterbox and Tubing
- OEM exhaust
- Motor - No pistons and walls are rusted - good for core only
- Pump and factory impeller (not pictured.. still on ski)
- Other Misc. parts not pictured - Let me know what you need and ill try to get a picture of it.
Throw out a price if you need anything. Items are shipped from SC.
IMG_0994 (1).JPGIMG_0995.JPGIMG_0996.JPGIMG_0997.JPGIMG_0998.JPGIMG_0999.JPGIMG_1002.JPGIMG_1003.JPGIMG_1004.JPGIMG_1005.JPGIMG_1006.JPG