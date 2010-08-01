Parting out a superjet ski that has been laying around for some time. Pretty much a full ski but didn't have a title and motor is shot. Most parts will need a good cleaning. Take a look at the pics for condition and PM me with any questions. Throw me a price for what you want.

  • Gas tank and one way valve
  • Electronics Box - See pictures. There are some things missing and not sure of the condition but may be reworkable
  • Factory Head - Has some damage to one dome
  • Crank - Bearings are bad but may be useful for a core (flywheel in good condition but stator is cracked at mounting bolts)
  • Mikuni Carb and Intake - Good Condition but may need to be rebuilt due to age
  • Factory Waterbox and Tubing
  • OEM exhaust
  • Motor - No pistons and walls are rusted - good for core only
  • Pump and factory impeller (not pictured.. still on ski)
  • Other Misc. parts not pictured - Let me know what you need and ill try to get a picture of it.


Throw out a price if you need anything. Items are shipped from SC.

