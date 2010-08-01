Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl1200 ltd bad holeshot...SEA-DOOS are beating me up BAD! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Tablerock Lake, MO Age 48 Posts 10 Xl1200 ltd bad holeshot...SEA-DOOS are beating me up BAD! I posted in the general technical section. But I should have probably posted here instead.

i have a 99 XL1200 ltd that I have been working on. It's my first pwc.



this spring I rebuilt the 66V engine and went thru the carbs with genuine Mikuni kits. The thing starts awesome and runs just as good...



im having major problems with my holeshot tho. My buddy's 2001 (2 stroke) and 2002 (four stroke) Sea Doos kill me out of the hole by 150 feet or better, but I run about 1 mph faster than them on the top according to GPS. My ski is approximately 110 pounds lighter than his 4 stroke.

here is some info on my Waverunner.



drilled return mod on carbs

R&D intake grate

sealed pum shoe ( using 3M 5200 fast cure)

waveeater clips and PV linkage

stock jetting

low speed screws 1 1/4 out

high speed screws 1 1/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/2 (pto)

plated cylinders with new WSM Top end rebuild kit from Atlantic Jet Sports

120, 120, 120 compression

pressure tested motor

Power valves working and adjusted per Yami manual

Solas 12/18 impeller (Concord)

11 hours on top end, 137.5 on ski



i had a problem with pump cavitation. That is when I sealed the shoe and installed the R&D intake. It was better, but still had cavitation issues. That's when I put the new impeller on. No more cavitation, but it still does not get out of the hole. Instead of revving to 7000 the nose comes up and stays there for a long time. It takes a long time to plane out. Once it planes, it runs fantastic. When I stab it out of the hole it revs to approximately 5500 rpm (according to the factory tach) and stays there until up on plane. Then pulls strong and runs 58 mph on GPS with my daughter on the back. I read that a holeshot kit and free flow exhaust tube would help it rev out of the hole. For testing purposes I made my own free flow exhaust, and clocked the water box outlet a little more to the side to help clear the water box out a little quicker. It did help a little with 1 rider, but it is considerably louder...

So I'm wondering if a "holeshot kit" may help down low. I don't mind spending the money if need be.

Or am I missing something?

Also there is a considerable gap (approximately 1/4 inch) between the hull and the front edge of my ride plate. Would this gap be part of the problem down low? Or would the gap only be a factor on the top end? I really don't need any more top end than I have.

Seems like I need an XL pro to guide me in the right direction. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I have owned and worked on many Yamaha products but never a PWC.



Thank you for reading this lengthy post! Any input is greatly appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules