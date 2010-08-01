Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 130... to buy or not to buy?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location Toms River, NJ Age 35 Posts 1 Ultra 130... to buy or not to buy?? I went to a local independent PWC mechanic / dealer today to see what he had in stock. Didnt have much in my price range (under $2k i told him to for something to screw around on as a second ski) a Honda Turbo that they just replaced the turbo on, but was looking for somewhere in the $2500 range, but was very rough and needed a lot of little bits and pieces for hull, compartments, etc.... Price a lil too high and not a huge Honda fan due to lack of parts allegedly...



He also had a 2001 or 2002 (cant remember at the moment) Kawi Ultra 130. Looked sharp, started it right up and sounded good... said theres no pump issues, etc. But said theres a small hull leak... thinks its coming from the hull fittings. Allegedly already checked the exhaust to make sure its not leaking...

Said he'd take $1200 for it as it, or $1600 if he puts the ski in a tank to find the leak and seal everything up. I can to an agreement at the 1600 if he can get it all sealed up....

Came home and did some searching and seems like theres a whole lot of issues electrically with these skis...

Should I avoid the Ultra 130 all together?? Afraid I might get it out on water and start having problems after riding a short time. I almost felt like the price is too good to be true. NADA has the low retail at $1800... So was he willing to let the ski go so cheap BC he knows theres something more going on?? That said, I looked into the mechanic / dealer on a local Facebook page and pretty much all good reviews.... so Im a bit confused at this point. Id think a ski in that year range, decent hull and speeds, wouldnt be that cheap, especially from a dealer. But I definitely want something thats not going to turn into a money pit!!



