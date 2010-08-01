Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone Try Teflon Pole Bushings on their superjet? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Corunna, Mi Age 34 Posts 66 Anyone Try Teflon Pole Bushings on their superjet? Hey guys, I just made some teflon pole bushings for my SN SJ, my stocks were sloppy same with my steering bushings. I measured them everything up and drew them in cad. Cut them out of 3/4" teflon flat sheet. They fit perfect. If anyone is interested I can make some extras. My ski has stock pole and steering plate so im guessing the specs on my bushing would work on yours. Ill let you guys know how they work after a few rides. Here's pic of them on the pole shaft, these were the first ones I cut so they are a little rough.



Nick





IMG_9956.JPG Last edited by Dedic761; Today at 04:07 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,659 Re: Anyone Try Teflon Pole Bushings on their superjet? They look good. Let us know how they hold up. I made a few for my sxr rrp pole out of some random aluminum I had laying around. Mine were basically the same design, may have been a little thicker on the shoulder. They seem to work fine. I had, basically, an old cutting board, but went with the non ferrous metal, just because.



I just like to play with my machines. Obviously, by your statement, you cnc'd them?

I did mine on an old school Prentice Brothers lathe, manufactured in the 1800's.



I had fun making them, and, surprisingly, they are so fukking identical.



Updates on how they hold up, when you can. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Scraggly over on x-h20 makes them in all different sizes etc. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.

