Hey guys, I just made some teflon pole bushings for my SN SJ, my stocks were sloppy same with my steering bushings. I measured them everything up and drew them in cad. Cut them out of 3/4" teflon flat sheet. They fit perfect. If anyone is interested I can make some extras. My ski has stock pole and steering plate so im guessing the specs on my bushing would work on yours. Ill let you guys know how they work after a few rides. Here's pic of them on the pole shaft, these were the first ones I cut so they are a little rough.
Nick
IMG_9956.JPG