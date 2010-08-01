Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1979 js440 OHIO #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Mansfield, OH Age 28 Posts 37 1979 js440 OHIO My basket case js440 for sale . First off does not run . I rebuilt the motor with all new o rings and gaskets . Professionally cleaned and bored over 2 with wiseco pistons and rings. It was supposed to be my new toy but after 2 igniters I'm all done with it . It has no spark and cannot figure it out . The new stuff that I replaced ( thinking I could get it going ) rebuilt carb with genuine parts including new needle and seat. Fuel lines. Cooling lines. Engine mounts . Hydroturf. Converted to lanyard shut off. My loss is your gain . I will not take $599. After this week I will start parting out . Trailer not included clean Ohio title . I did take it to the lake and ran it and it floats. It quickly shut off and I was unable to start. Attached Images IMG_3441.JPG (1.16 MB, 1 views)

IMG_3441.JPG (1.16 MB, 1 views) IMG_3363.JPG (1.92 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules