Thread: 1979 js440 OHIO

My basket case js440 for sale . First off does not run . I rebuilt the motor with all new o rings and gaskets . Professionally cleaned and bored over 2 with wiseco pistons and rings. It was supposed to be my new toy but after 2 igniters I'm all done with it . It has no spark and cannot figure it out . The new stuff that I replaced ( thinking I could get it going ) rebuilt carb with genuine parts including new needle and seat. Fuel lines. Cooling lines. Engine mounts . Hydroturf. Converted to lanyard shut off. My loss is your gain . I will not take $599. After this week I will start parting out . Trailer not included clean Ohio title . I did take it to the lake and ran it and it floats. It quickly shut off and I was unable to start.