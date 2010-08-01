Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 440 cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 74 440 cylinder Does anyone out there have a ported 440 cylinder that would fit on a 1987 js440?

I could get mine ported but just seeing if someone has one they would wanna sell if it would be cheaper.



I have a good set not sure on bore size but make offer. I can get pics when I'm home





