pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 440 cylinder

  1. Today, 02:00 PM #1
    PARTYVULTURE
    PARTYVULTURE is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    74

    440 cylinder

    Does anyone out there have a ported 440 cylinder that would fit on a 1987 js440?
    I could get mine ported but just seeing if someone has one they would wanna sell if it would be cheaper.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:14 PM #2
    ARich1722
    ARich1722 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Lodi ca
    Age
    19
    Posts
    69

    Re: 440 cylinder

    I have a good set not sure on bore size but make offer. I can get pics when I'm home


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:53 PM #3
    PARTYVULTURE
    PARTYVULTURE is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    74

    Re: 440 cylinder

    Let me know bore size and port work when you get home please and we can go from there
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 