Thread: 440 cylinder

|
|
-
440 cylinder
Does anyone out there have a ported 440 cylinder that would fit on a 1987 js440?
I could get mine ported but just seeing if someone has one they would wanna sell if it would be cheaper.
Thanks
-
Re: 440 cylinder
I have a good set not sure on bore size but make offer. I can get pics when I'm home
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: 440 cylinder
Let me know bore size and port work when you get home please and we can go from there
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules