I'm working on a friends 717 motor that he winterized with AF using an electric pump without the engine running. He filled it until it ran out the back. I suspect it made it into the MAG cyl. and down the ports to the crank. He had a rough time starting it this season so thats' how I got involved. Compression is #140lb Mag and #150lb PTO. MAG cyl. sounds like it has a rod knock. I have cleaned and rebuilt the carb. with new needle,filter and diaphragms including the acc. pump. Fuel filter is clear. The ski starts decent now and in the water runs good after up on plane. To start when hot it needs slight throttle(may be normal). The main issue now is on takeoff, it has a real lazy response. I have not adjusted the carb screws as no one has ever messed with them so I don't suspect thats the problem. So, I'm wondering if something happened with the bottom end from AF in the crankcase such as rotary valve area damage or crank seals? Can the rotary valve jump time?

