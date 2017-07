Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hi there ! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location SF Posts 1 Hi there ! Hello all. I'm a Franch guy living in SF. I just picked up a 99 Yamaha GP 1200 Saturday. Newb to PWC's other than a few joy rides on rentals in the south of France. Not to the level of a mechanic but I can tinker a bit and like to do things myself when possible. Any tips greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for all the stuff available on your board ! 192.168.l.l Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules