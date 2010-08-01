Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help identifying where these water lines go. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 35 Posts 441 Need help identifying where these water lines go. I have a 97 Tigershark Daytona 1000 and need help figuring out where to water line hoses go. One water line comes in from the big water filter (3rd picture) in the back and connects to the lower left side (exhaust side) of the engine (2nd picture). Is that correct? Is this hose routed on exhaust side or on the carb side? The second hose I can't figure out where it goes. I think where the hose T's it connects to the purple expansion pipe and maybe the other end goes to the water box (1st picture)? If anyone knows where these hoses go please let me know.



Thanks Attached Images IMG_0737.JPG (117.7 KB, 0 views)

IMG_0737.JPG (117.7 KB, 0 views) IMG_0736.JPG (113.6 KB, 0 views)

IMG_0736.JPG (113.6 KB, 0 views) IMG_0735.JPG (123.1 KB, 0 views) Last edited by Dan87951; Today at 07:38 AM .

04' Shorelander Double Trailer

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project

http://youtube.com/diydancars 06' Karavan Double Trailer04' Shorelander Double Trailer98' Sea Doo SPX Mint96' Sea Doo HX Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules