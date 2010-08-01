pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:38 AM #1
    Dan87951
    Dan87951 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Dan87951's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Lansing, MI
    Age
    35
    Posts
    441

    Need help identifying where these water lines go.

    I have a 97 Tigershark Daytona 1000 and need help figuring out where to water line hoses go. One water line comes in from the big water filter (3rd picture) in the back and connects to the lower left side (exhaust side) of the engine (2nd picture). Is that correct? Is this hose routed on exhaust side or on the carb side? The second hose I can't figure out where it goes. I think where the hose T's it connects to the purple expansion pipe and maybe the other end goes to the water box (1st picture)? If anyone knows where these hoses go please let me know.

    Thanks
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Dan87951; Today at 07:38 AM.
    06' Karavan Double Trailer
    04' Shorelander Double Trailer
    98' Sea Doo SPX Mint
    96' Sea Doo HX Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)
    99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)
    97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project
    http://youtube.com/diydancars
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 