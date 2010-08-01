I have a 97 Tigershark Daytona 1000 and need help figuring out where to water line hoses go. One water line comes in from the big water filter (3rd picture) in the back and connects to the lower left side (exhaust side) of the engine (2nd picture). Is that correct? Is this hose routed on exhaust side or on the carb side? The second hose I can't figure out where it goes. I think where the hose T's it connects to the purple expansion pipe and maybe the other end goes to the water box (1st picture)? If anyone knows where these hoses go please let me know.
Thanks