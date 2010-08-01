Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 FX140 Overheat Alarm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Ft. Lauderdale Age 50 Posts 1 2003 FX140 Overheat Alarm My wife has a 2003 FX140 that has been ridden gently ... barely has 100 hours of run-time. Approx 6 years ago, the temp warning alarm began triggering immediately after launching. We would shutdown the ski and restart several times and eventually the alarm would go away. After it disappeared, it would not return for the remainder of the day. This has been normal for 6 years. This year, the alarm would not clear itself. I changed the thermostat and checked the intake screen; no issues. We have plenty of water exiting the portside thru-hull fitting.



I purchased a YDS kit and collected additional info. Before collecting the data with YDS, I removed the hose running to the thermostat and added a barbed extension so I would watch the waterflow and measure the temp of the water exiting the ski. My infrared gun says the exit water is approx 160 degF and the YDS tool says the engine temp is approx 178 degF ... it also shows the temp thermoswitch is "ON". Do I have a real issue or simply a bad thermoswitch ?

Regards,

Keith Attached Images IMG_1491.JPG (2.43 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1491.JPG (2.43 MB, 1 views) IMG_1490.JPG (2.81 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1490.JPG (2.81 MB, 1 views) IMG_1489.JPG (1.92 MB, 1 views) Last edited by kstanley; Today at 05:44 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules