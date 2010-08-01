pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:52 AM #1
    b00st
    b00st is offline
    PWCToday Newbie b00st's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    18

    JS550 Engine Parts (Stock/Aftermarket)

    Have some stock and aftermarket JS550 parts for sale off an '85.
    Parting out the engine due to the fact that the crank bearing has a crack in it.
    I tore the engine apart to put new crank seals in it, then I found out the crankshaft bearing was cracked. Instead of rebuilding the 550 I went ahead and purchased a 750.
    The engine ran great before I tore it apart (I'm assuming it still ran great since the case was holding the cracked crank bearing together and prevented the bottom end from blowing up.) and the engine had 130 PSI in each hole at the beginning of the season. (Bought the JS550 May of this year and compression tested it before buying.)
    I can upload a short video of myself riding it at a friends pond towards the beginning of July if needed.
    All parts are salt water free, and in working condition. The ski spent its whole life in the Illinois/Wisconsin area.

    The following are up for sale:
    Flywheel - $80 Shipped


    Aftermarket High Comp Head - $150 Shipped
    Has some pitting on domes. When I bought the ski I replaced the head gasket and noticed it had pitting when I bought it, but still does its job. Selling with head bolts which are not pictured.



    Stator - $85 Shipped


    Case - $55 Shipped
    Will sell studs separate if needed.



    Crank with rods - $85 Shipped
    Will need outer crankcase bearing (see 2nd picture).



    Mikuni Carb - $125 Shipped
    Westcoast flame arrester - $110 Shipped
    Carb is set up for a primer.


    Carb spacer - $10 Shipped
    Half an inch thick


    Storage Cap - $15 Shipped


    Intake Manifold for Mikuni carb - $40 Shipped


    Fuel/Water Seperator - $20 Shipped


    Cylinders - $100 Shipped
    Cylinder #2 has a slight scratch that you can barley feel with a fingernail (See pic #2). Scratch was there when I bought it and it still had 130 psi in each hole. Other than the scratch the walls are clean.



    Timing cover - $25 Shipped


    Piston - $15 Shipped
    Other piston is sold.


    Full hood exhaust - $30 Shipped


    Exhaust Manifold - $35 Shipped
    This is just the part that bolts to the block


    Upper part of exhaust manifold - $35 Shipped
    Does not include anything after rubber coupler.


    Not pictured:
    Stock bars with no grips, good OEM paint. - $20 Shipped
    Piston Wrist pins/Bearings - $10 for a pair Shipped
    I also have plenty of engine bolts for sale, tell me what you need and odds are I have it.

    Send a PM if you see something you want. PayPal only.
    Thanks
    Last edited by b00st; Today at 01:01 AM.
    '85 JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Squarenosed

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 