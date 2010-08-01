Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Engine Parts (Stock/Aftermarket) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 18 JS550 Engine Parts (Stock/Aftermarket) Have some stock and aftermarket JS550 parts for sale off an '85.

Parting out the engine due to the fact that the crank bearing has a crack in it.

I tore the engine apart to put new crank seals in it, then I found out the crankshaft bearing was cracked. Instead of rebuilding the 550 I went ahead and purchased a 750.

The engine ran great before I tore it apart (I'm assuming it still ran great since the case was holding the cracked crank bearing together and prevented the bottom end from blowing up.) and the engine had 130 PSI in each hole at the beginning of the season. (Bought the JS550 May of this year and compression tested it before buying.)

I can upload a short video of myself riding it at a friends pond towards the beginning of July if needed.

All parts are salt water free, and in working condition. The ski spent its whole life in the Illinois/Wisconsin area.



The following are up for sale:

Flywheel - $80 Shipped





Aftermarket High Comp Head - $150 Shipped

Has some pitting on domes. When I bought the ski I replaced the head gasket and noticed it had pitting when I bought it, but still does its job. Selling with head bolts which are not pictured.







Stator - $85 Shipped





Case - $55 Shipped

Will sell studs separate if needed.







Crank with rods - $85 Shipped

Will need outer crankcase bearing (see 2nd picture).







Mikuni Carb - $125 Shipped

Westcoast flame arrester - $110 Shipped

Carb is set up for a primer.





Carb spacer - $10 Shipped

Half an inch thick





Storage Cap - $15 Shipped





Intake Manifold for Mikuni carb - $40 Shipped





Fuel/Water Seperator - $20 Shipped





Cylinders - $100 Shipped

Cylinder #2 has a slight scratch that you can barley feel with a fingernail (See pic #2). Scratch was there when I bought it and it still had 130 psi in each hole. Other than the scratch the walls are clean.







Timing cover - $25 Shipped





Piston - $15 Shipped

Other piston is sold.





Full hood exhaust - $30 Shipped





Exhaust Manifold - $35 Shipped

This is just the part that bolts to the block





Upper part of exhaust manifold - $35 Shipped

Does not include anything after rubber coupler.





Not pictured:

Stock bars with no grips, good OEM paint. - $20 Shipped

Piston Wrist pins/Bearings - $10 for a pair Shipped

I also have plenty of engine bolts for sale, tell me what you need and odds are I have it.



Send a PM if you see something you want. PayPal only.

