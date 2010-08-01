Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx next mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 43 750sx next mods Hey guys



I have a 93 750sx. Earlier this year I rebuilt the top end and now that its broken in and running nice I'm ready for some upgrades.



Right now I have an ADA head with 30cc domes, tau ceti flame arrestor, quick steer, and intake grate.



I'm thinking the next thing should be a stainless impeller or maybe a factory limited pipe. Any other mods I should consider? And what should I do first?

