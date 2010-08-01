Hey guys

I have a 93 750sx. Earlier this year I rebuilt the top end and now that its broken in and running nice I'm ready for some upgrades.

Right now I have an ADA head with 30cc domes, tau ceti flame arrestor, quick steer, and intake grate.

I'm thinking the next thing should be a stainless impeller or maybe a factory limited pipe. Any other mods I should consider? And what should I do first?